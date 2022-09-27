Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF out at upsconline.nic.in, check details here

UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF out at upsconline.nic.in, check details here

competitive exams
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:19 PM IST

UPSC has released the DAF for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) .

UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF out at upsconline.nic.in
UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF out at upsconline.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022. Candidates can submit DAF at the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

The deadline for the submission of DAF along with the relevant documents is October 9 till 6 pm. Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Direct link to submit UPSC CAPF DAF

UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF: Know how to submit

Visit the official website upsconline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2022 DAF"

Key in your log in ID and Password

Fill DAF and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc capf
upsc capf

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out