UPSC CAPF AC exam admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CAPF exam can download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CAPF 2021 exam will be conducted on August 8. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 159 vacancies, including 35 for BSF, 36 for CRPF, 67 for CISF, 20 for ITBP and 1 for SSB.
Direct link to download UPSC CAPF admit card
How to download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2021:
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
Click on the UPSC CAPF e-admit card download link scrolling on the homepage
Key in your login credentials and submit them
Your UPSC CAPF admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
