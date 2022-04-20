UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: Application process to begin today, here’s how to apply

Union Public Service Commission will begin the application process for UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 on April 20, 2022. The direct link to apply for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2022 will be available on the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.

The registration process will begin on April 20 and will end on May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in various organisations across the country. The examination will be conducted on August 7, 2022 for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below to apply online when the link is activated.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the apply link available.

Click on Part I registration followed by Part II registration.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.