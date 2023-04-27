Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 322 posts at upsc.gov.in(HT file)

The registration process was started on April 26 and will end on May 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 26, 2023

Closing date of application: May 16, 2023

Correction window: May 17 to May 23, 2023

Written exam: August 6, 2023

Vacancy Details

BSF: 86 posts

CRPF: 55 posts

CISF: 91 posts

ITBP: 60 posts

SSB: 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a recognised University or institute. A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2023 to apply for the exam.

Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank.