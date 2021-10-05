Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS 2020 answer key released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
competitive exams

UPSC CDS 2020 answer key released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CDS &nbsp;2020 answer key released at www.upsc.gov.in,direct link here
UPSC CDS  2020 answer key released at www.upsc.gov.in,direct link here
Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the answer key for Combined Defence Services Examination II. Candidates who have taken the UPSC CDS II examination can download the answer key from the official website of UPSC CDS at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS II exam result was declared on October 1.

The final answer key which has been released is for all the three subjects Mathematics, General Knowledge and English. This recruitment drive is to fill 169 positions in the Short Service Commission Course of Men’s and 17 positions in the Short Service Commission Course of women’s.

Here is the direct link to download the answer key for Mathematics, GK, and English.

Candidates can also download the UPSC CDS II answer key from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the answer key tab

Click on the Answer key tab

Click on the link that reads, Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 Mathematics, GK, English.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc exam upsc examination upsc cds ii + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out