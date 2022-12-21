Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS I 2023: Notification out, registration for 341 posts begins

UPSC CDS I 2023: Notification out, registration for 341 posts begins

competitive exams
Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:21 PM IST

UPSC CDS I 2023 notification has been released. The registration process begins today, December 21, 2022 at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS I 2023: Notification out, registration for 341 posts begins
UPSC CDS I 2023: Notification out, registration for 341 posts begins
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS I 2023 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Defence Services Examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till January 10, 2023.

It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 Posts
  • Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course: 22 Posts
  • Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 Posts
  • Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 170 Posts
  • Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent. (ii) For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution (iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc cds sarkari naukri + 1 more
upsc upsc cds sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out