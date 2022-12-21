UPSC CDS I 2023: Notification out, registration for 341 posts begins
UPSC CDS I 2023 notification has been released. The registration process begins today, December 21, 2022 at upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS I 2023 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Defence Services Examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till January 10, 2023.
It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 Posts
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course: 22 Posts
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 Posts
- Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 170 Posts
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras): 17 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent. (ii) For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution (iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.
Application Fees
Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.
