UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who have been recommended through the combined defence services (II) exam 2020. The marks of all the concerned candidates is available on the website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020 final marks

The final result was declared on July 16.

“A total of 129 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2020 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 151 (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 210F(P) Course,” the Commission says.

“The Commission had recommended 2702, 1246 and 0607 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters,” it has added.