UPSC CDS II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC CDS II Exam 2023 registration begins today, May 17, 2023. Candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC CDS II Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Defense Services Examination II 2023 can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the examination is till June 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 349 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: May 17, 2023
- Closing date of application: June 6, 2023
- Correction window: June 7 to June 13, 2023
Vacancy Details
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 32 posts
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 posts
- Officers’ Training academy, Chennai: 185 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.