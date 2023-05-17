Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC CDS II Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Defense Services Examination II 2023 can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The last date to apply for the examination is till June 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 349 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: May 17, 2023

Closing date of application: June 6, 2023

Correction window: June 7 to June 13, 2023

Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 32 posts

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 posts

Officers’ Training academy, Chennai: 185 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

