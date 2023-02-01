UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply for 1105 posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 on February 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 1105 posts can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link to apply for the exam is available on upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till February 21, 2023. The prelims examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 can apply through these simple steps for 1105 posts.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply for 1105 posts

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 link available under Whats New section.

A new page will open where candidates will get the direct link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Enter the login details or registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.