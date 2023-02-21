Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 registration ends today @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 registration ends today @upsc.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:35 AM IST

UPSC CSE 2023: Candidates who are yet to submit their forms can do it on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 registration ends today at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 registration ends today at upsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for Civil Services Preliminary Examination or CSE Prelims 2023 today, February 21. Candidates who are yet to submit their forms can do it on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

This time, UPSC CSE is being held for around 1,105 posts.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 is scheduled for May 28, 2023. Follow the steps given below to apply for the exam:

Direct link to apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023.

Notification and other details.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Complete the one time registration process.

Now, login and select exam.

Fill the application form, upload documents and make payment of the exam fee.

Submit your form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea by Civil Services Aspirants who exhausted the age limit to take the exam and asked for an extra attempt citing COVID-19.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Railways has announced that the proposed Indian Railway Management Service Examination (IRMSE) will not be held this year and instead, UPSC CSE 2023 will be used to shortlist candidates.

The Civil Services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select personnel to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in registration + 1 more
upsc upsc.gov.in registration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out