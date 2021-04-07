UPSC Civil Services main interview schedule released, check here

UPSC Civil Services main interview schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Interview 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services main examination 2020 can check their interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services Main interviews from April 26 to June 18, 2021.

The commission had declared the results of the UPSC civil services main examination on March 23, 2021.

"Considering the current COVID 19 pandemic situation, the Competent Authority has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ air fare for traveling by Air India or any other private Airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews/ PT boards," reads the official notice.

UPSC Civil Services main interview schedule: