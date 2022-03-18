Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check result
competitive exams

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check result

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check result
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check result
Published on Mar 18, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for civil services examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The main examination was conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022 across the country. All those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the personality test (interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

The personality tests (interview) of these candidates will be commenced from April 5, 2022, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available shortly. 

All the candidates will have to fill up the detailed application form II and submit it. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in upsc result + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out