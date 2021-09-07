UPSC civil services prelims 2021 admit card expected this month

For the upcoming preliminary phase of civil services exam 2021, scheduled to be held on October 10, the UPSC will release admit cards this month. As per the exam notice released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in March 2021, the e-admit cards of candidates will be released three weeks before the commencement of the exam. The UPSC prelims admit card will be released on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

“No admit card will be sent by post,” the UPSC has informed candidates.

“If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” the UPSC has said.

“On downloading of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately,” it has added.

UPSC prelims admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website upsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the application number

Submit the details

Get the UPSC admit card