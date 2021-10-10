Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 today
competitive exams

UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 today

  • UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 has begun today. The UPSC will select and recommend candidates for IAS, IPS and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main written exam and personal interview.
UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 today
UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 today
Published on Oct 10, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The preliminary phase of the Civil Services exam 2021 has begun today, October 10. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct all the phases of the Civil Services exam in succession. This exam was initially scheduled to be held in June but was later postponed due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

On things that can be carried to the exam hall, the UPSC has said, “the use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.”

The Commission has asked candidates to carry the banned items to the exam centre at their own risk. “Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/pagers to the venue of the examination, as arrangement for safe-keeping cannot be assured,” the Commission has also said.

Meanwhile, good wishes have started pouring in for candidates who are taking the exam today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc exam upsc prelims
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out