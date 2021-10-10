UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 today

The preliminary phase of the Civil Services exam 2021 has begun today, October 10. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct all the phases of the Civil Services exam in succession. This exam was initially scheduled to be held in June but was later postponed due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

On things that can be carried to the exam hall, the UPSC has said, “the use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.”

The Commission has asked candidates to carry the banned items to the exam centre at their own risk. “Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/pagers to the venue of the examination, as arrangement for safe-keeping cannot be assured,” the Commission has also said.

Meanwhile, good wishes have started pouring in for candidates who are taking the exam today.

This is one formula that has worked for me. Always.



I want to share this with aspirants who are taking the UPSC Civil Services Prelims on 10th October, this Sunday.



'Believe YOU CAN and you're halfway there.'

-Theodore Roosevelt. pic.twitter.com/IYmObmgOMt — Major Manivannan (@Captain_Mani72) October 8, 2021