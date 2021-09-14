UPSC Civil Services prelims exam admit card soon

The UPSC civil services prelims exam admit card is expected soon. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 10 and the admit cards will be released three weeks ahead of the exam date. The UPSC prelims admit card will be released on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

As per the exam notice released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in March 2021, the e-admit cards of candidates will be released three weeks before the commencement of the exam.

The civil services preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27. It was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

After the UPSC admit cards are released candidates can download them using their registration number. The admit cards will carry the roll number, exam centre, and COVID-19 related guidelines.

“If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” the UPSC has said.