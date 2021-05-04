IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CMS 2021 notification to release tomorrow on upsc.gov.in, check details
UPSC CMS 2021 notification to release tomorrow on upsc.gov.in, check details
UPSC CMS 2021 notification to release tomorrow on upsc.gov.in, check details
competitive exams

UPSC CMS 2021 notification to release tomorrow on upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC CMS 2021 notification will release tomorrow, May 5, 2021. The official notification will be available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Check details
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC CMS 2021 notification on May 5, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Medical Services Examination 2021 can visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till May 25, 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

Candidates (Excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay of fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

As per the calendar released by the Commission, the examination will be conducted on August 29, 2021. The written examination for Combined Medical Service for two objective papers will be conducted in Computer-based mode. Each paper will be for two hours and will carry a maximum of 250 marks. Part II will be a personality test. The personality test will carry 100 marks who qualify for the examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc cms upsc examination upsc.gov.in combined medical services + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP