UPSC CMS 2021 notification to release tomorrow on upsc.gov.in, check details

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC CMS 2021 notification on May 5, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Medical Services Examination 2021 can visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till May 25, 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

Candidates (Excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay of fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.

As per the calendar released by the Commission, the examination will be conducted on August 29, 2021. The written examination for Combined Medical Service for two objective papers will be conducted in Computer-based mode. Each paper will be for two hours and will carry a maximum of 250 marks. Part II will be a personality test. The personality test will carry 100 marks who qualify for the examination.