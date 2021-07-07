UPSC CMS 2021: Registration to begin today on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will start the registration process for UPSC CMS 2021 on July 7, 2021 onwards. The registration process for Combined Medical Services Exam 2021 will end on July 27, 2021. Candidates can apply online when the registration link is activated on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply. The age limit should be below 32 years of age to apply for the examination.

UPSC CMS 2021: How to apply

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply for the examination.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC CMS 2021 link available on the examination section.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on application link.

• Fill in the necessary details and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application form will be submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.



