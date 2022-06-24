Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CMS admit card released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC CMS admit card released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

  • UPSC has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CMS examination will be held on July 17. The exam will comprise of papers Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I will be from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II will be from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Paper 2 will include three subjects: surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, and preventive and social medicine. Paper 1 will cover general medicine and paediatrics.

Direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card

UPSC CMS admit card: How to download admit card

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in

Under What's New Section click on‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Key in your credentials and log in

The UPSC admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

