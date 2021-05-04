UPSC CMS Exam 2021 notification deferred, check notice on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has deferred UPSC CMS Exam 2021 notification that was scheduled to release on May 5, 2021. The notification has been deferred till further notice. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The official update reads, “The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 scheduled to be notified on 05-05-2021, stands deferred till further notice.”

The new date will be announced in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site of UPSC for new dates and details. Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

Earlier the notification was scheduled to release on May 5. The last date to apply as per the calendar was till May 25, 2021, and the examination was scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2021, across various centres in the country.

This decision comes a day after the Ministry of Education requests all the centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled this month in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.