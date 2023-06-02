UPSC CMSE 2022 final results declared at upsc.gov.in, here's list of recommended candidates

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CMS Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Medical Service examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CMSE 2022 final results out at www.upsc.gov.in

“Based on the result of the Written Examination (Part–I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 17th July, 2022 followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from April to May, 2023, the following lists of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories are appended”, reads the official notification.

A total of 307 candidates have been recommended by the commission in Category I and a total of 322 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category II.

Direct link to check Final Result - Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022

UPSC CMS Final Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Final Result - Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022”

A new PDF file will open and candidates can check the result.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need