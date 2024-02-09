UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024 admit card released; here's direct link to download

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 admit card. Candidates appearing for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC releases admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024

Direct link to download admit card link for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, is scheduled for February 18 from 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. and from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “e - Admit Card: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your Geo-Scientist Preliminary exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and print it for future reference.