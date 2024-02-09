 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024 admit card released | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024 admit card released; here's direct link to download

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024 admit card released; here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 09, 2024 12:46 PM IST

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024 Admit Card Released.

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 admit card. Candidates appearing for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC releases admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024
Direct link to download admit card link for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, is scheduled for February 18 from 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. and from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam, 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “e - Admit Card: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your Geo-Scientist Preliminary exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and print it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
