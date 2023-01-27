Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit cards out, get hall tickets

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit cards out, get hall tickets

competitive exams
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 08:12 PM IST

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit cards released at upsconline.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 admit cards. Candidates who will take the UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims exam can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be conducted on February 19, 2023.

Direct link to download the admit card

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 253 vacancies of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and 29 posts of Scientist B in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the"e - Admit Card: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023".

Key in your login details and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
