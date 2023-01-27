UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit cards out, get hall tickets
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit cards released at upsconline.nic.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 admit cards. Candidates who will take the UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims exam can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be conducted on February 19, 2023.
Direct link to download the admit card
The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 253 vacancies of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and 29 posts of Scientist B in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.
UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit card: How to download
Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the"e - Admit Card: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023".
Key in your login details and submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.