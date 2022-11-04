Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in

Published on Nov 04, 2022 07:58 PM IST

UPSC has released the examination scheduled for the Combined Geoscientist (Preliminary) examination 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination scheduled for the Combined Geoscientist (Preliminary) examination 2023. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the exam will be held on February 19, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 285 vacancies for various posts including Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ posts.

Direct link to check exam schedule

UPSC Combined Geoscientist Prelims exam schedule: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the, “Examination Time Table: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Story Saved
