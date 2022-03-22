Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CSE 2021 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check details here
Published on Mar 22, 2022 07:18 PM IST
The Personality Tests/Interview Schedule for candidates who passed the Civil Services (Main) Examination in 2021 has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who are shortlisted for personal interview can check the schedule on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 17th March, 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from 05.04.2022”, reads the official notification.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17 by the commission. Personality Tests (Interviews) of shortlisted candidates will be conducted from April 5 to May 26. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests will be available shortly on the Commission's website, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Direct link to check the notification

The Competent Authority has decided to reimburse outstation candidates for attending Interviews/PT Boards with the LOWEST 'to' and 'fro' air fare for travelling by any Airlines (through authorised travel agents).

It should also be noted that if a candidate fails to complete the DAF-II by the deadline, his or her candidature will be cancelled, and no e-Summon Letter will be provided to that candidate.

 

