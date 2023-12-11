UPSC CSE 2023 DAF II released, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the window to submit detailed application form (DAF II) of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the CSE Mains 2023 can login to the website upsc.gov.in and fill it. UPSC CSE 2023 DAF II released (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

The UPSC CSE Mains exam took place from September 15 to 24. Candidates who have qualified in the Mains exam have to appear in the Personality Test (Interview) round.

“All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily,” the commission said while announcing Mains results.

Candidates have to indicate the order of preferences for the services which are participating in the CSE 2023 and for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to in case of eventual selection, it said.

“Any delay in submission of the DAF‐II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE‐2023. A candidate may also upload additional documents/certificates of higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, etc,” the UPSC said.

The deadline is 6 pm on December 15.

UPSC will not entertain any request for making changes/modification of information given on the DAF. However, candidates were allowed to notify changes in their addresses/contact details within seven days of the CSE Mains result notification.

