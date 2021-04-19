UPSC defers EPFO recruitment test, civil services exam 2020 and some other exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, April 19, decided not to conduct some examinations and interviews for now.

The decision was taken due to rapidly changing situation, health concerns, and lockdown enforced due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EO/AO), Recruitment Test, 2020 scheduled for May 9 has been deferred. The Personality Tests or interviews of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam, 2020 (scheduled from April 20-23; the Civil Services Exam, 2020 (scheduled from April 26-June 18) and the Recruitment Tests have also been deferred till further notice.

The dates for the interviews and recruitment test, where candidates are required to travel, will be reviewed from time to time.

The revised schedules for the same will be notified on the UPSC website. Any other decision of UPSC respect of the exams, recruitments and interviews will be notified. Candidates will be given a notice of at least 15 days when fresh dates are announced for the deferred tests and interviews.