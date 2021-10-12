UPSC engineering services exam: Direct link to apply; application closes today

Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC engineering services exam (ESE) 2022 on October 12, 6 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can do so online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

The online applications can be withdrawn between October 20, 2021, and October 26, 2021, till 6:00 PM, after which the link will be deactivated.

UPSC ESE 2022 age limit:

The candidates applying for UPSC ESE 2022 should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as on January 1 2022.

UPSC ESE 2022 application fee:

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of ₹200 (Rupees Two hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.

Here is the direct link to apply for UPSC ESE 2022

UPSC ESE 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link available on the home page

Click on online application for various examinations

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link given to apply for UPSC ESE 2022

Follow the instructions and fill in the details

Pay the application fee

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.