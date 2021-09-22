UPSC ESE 2022: Notification to release today, check important dates here

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC ESE 2022 notification on September 22, 2021. The notification for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through the official link to be available on upsconline.nic.in.

As per the official calendar released by the Commission, the last date to apply for the examination will be till October 12, 2021, and the preliminary examination will be conducted on February 20, 2022. Those who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The dates for the same will be available later.

Candidates who have obtained a degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the examination.

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/-either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.

The recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/ Posts under the following categories- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and ‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.