UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam released, here’s direct link to download

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 for main exam on October 28, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsconline.gov.in. The admit card will remain available to all candidates from October 28 to November 21, 2021.

The main examination will be conducted on November 21, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be held for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecom. Engineering. The exam will be for Paper I and Paper II and each paper will be for three hours and will be of 300 marks.

Direct link to download admit card

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can check the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsconline.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.