UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table released at upsc.gov.in, check dates here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table. The Engineering Service Preliminary Examination schedule has been released and is available on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on February 19, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon for General Studies And Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper-I) (Objective). The second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper)(Paper-II) (Objective).

The shift I will be for 2 hours duration and shift 2 will be for 3 hours duration. Along with the time table, the Commission has also released the Code numbers for various disciplines- Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Elec & Telecom Engineering.

Check UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table

UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table: How to download

To download the schedule, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 time table link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.