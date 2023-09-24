UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024: Registration ends on September 26, apply at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024 on September 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2024 can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also through upsconline.nic.in. UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2024: Registration ends on September 26, link here

The correction window will open on September 27 and will close on October 3, 2023. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 18, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. The admit card will be available on the website three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

To apply for the examination, candidates must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a reputed University. Candidates should be between 21 years to 30 years of age as on January 1, 2024.

The application fees is ₹200/- for all other candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

This recruitment drive will fill up 167 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

