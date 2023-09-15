News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2023 released at upsconline.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 15, 2023 03:37 PM IST

UPSC releases DAF for Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2023. Last date for submission is September 25. Apply on upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates can submit the DAF through the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the DAF is September 25 at 6 p.m.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2023

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 2023 DAF: How to submit

To submit the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) exam 2023 DAF, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.in

Next, click on the “DAF: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023”

Key in your login details

Proceed with filling out the DAF and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference

