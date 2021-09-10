UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021 can check the result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for Interview/ Personality Test.

As per the official notice, the candidature of the candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualified candidates will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form, DAF which will be made available on the Commission’s website from September 15 to September 28, 2021 till 6 pm.