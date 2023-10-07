Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable. The time table for Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2023 can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check dates here

As per the timetable, the examination will be conducted on November 26, 28, 29, 30, December 1, 2 and 3, 2023. The examination on all days will be conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 noon and second session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: How to check

To check the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 timetable available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Main Examination will be held on the following Centres: Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla. The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 150, read the official notification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here