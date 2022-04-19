UPSC IFS Mains 2021 DAF II released at upsconline.nic.in, check details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. The DAF will be available from April 19 to April 28 till 6 pm at upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IFS Main examination was held from February 27 to March 6, 2022. The candidates who have qualified the written examination will have to appear for the personality test.

These candidates' candidature is dependent on their being declared eligible in all respects. At the time of their Personality Test, candidates will be asked to submit original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and other papers such as TA Form, etc.

How to fill the UPSC IFS Main DAF-II:

Visit the official website upsconline.in

Click on the link that reads, “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Next, click on IFS Main DAF II link

Key in your credentials

Proceed with filling the DAF-II and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in for more updates.