UPSC NDA/NA I Admit Card 2021 released on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA/NA I Admit Card 2021 on Friday, March 26, 2021. Candidates who will appear for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination I 2021 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The e-admit card is available from March 26 to April 18, 2021.

The written examination will comprise of Objective Type Questions. For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet) candidates must use black ball pen only Pens with any other colour are prohibited. There is negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

UPSC NDA/NA I Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC NDA/NA I Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Two-stage selection procedure based on Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test has been introduced at Selection Centres/Air Force Selection Boards/Naval Selection Boards.

UPSC NDA/NA exam 2021 will fill up 400 posts in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. The online application was started on December 30, 2020 and ended on January 19, 2021.