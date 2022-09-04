UPSC NDA & NA phase 2 exam 2022 today, check details

UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the second phase of the entrance examination for admission to the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy – UPSC NDA & NA phase 2 2022 today, September 4. Admit cards for the exam can be downloaded from upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held in 2 shifts, the first one starting from 10 am and the second one from 2 pm.

Candidates will have to produce a printout of their admit card at the exam venue, along with a photo identity card mentioned in the admit card. If the photograph is not visible/blurred or not available on the admit card, candidates have to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session).

Gates of the exam venue will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed the entry into the examination venue after closure of entry.

Candidates are not allowed to appear at any other exam venue except the one mentioned in their e-admit card.

They need to bring a black ballpoint pen as they will be required to fill the attendance list and the OMR sheet with it.

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue. All candidates will have to follow social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the exam halls. Aspirants can carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles.

Mobile phone, pager or any electronic device or storage device like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or bluetooth devices or related accessories either in working or switched off mode are banned inside the examination hall.