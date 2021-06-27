UPSESSB to conduct TGTs recruitment test on Aug 7-8, for PGTs on Aug 17-18

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will conduct trained graduate teachers (TGTs) recruitment exam-2021 on August 7 and August 8. The board will also conduct postgraduate teachers (PGTs) recruitment exam-2021 on August 17 and August 18.

Giving this information, exam controller, UPSESSB, Naval Kishore said these recruitment exams will be held for appointments in over 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of the state. A total of 15,198 posts including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGTs would be filled through these recruitment exams, officials said.

Though the UPSESSB has not released the total count of applicants, it is believed that over a million eligible candidates have applied for these recruitment exams. The UPSESSB had issued the online advertisement for these recruitment exams on March 15, 2021, and the last date of application was May 20, 2021.

The amended advertisement for these recruitment exams was issued after a gap of four months of cancelling the initial advertisement owing to legal hurdles and had witnessed 310 posts of TGT getting reduced as compared to the first advertisement.

Earlier, online applications for the 15,508 posts of TGT and PGT recruitment had been invited by UPSESSB through an advertisement including 12,913 posts of TGT and another 2,595 posts of PGT from October 29, 2020.

However, the NIC website crashed for two days on November 13 last due to the high number of candidates trying to apply. On November 18, 2020, the UPSESSB cancelled the advertisement due to legal hurdles on the advice of its legal experts.