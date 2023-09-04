News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC announces PET 2023 exam dates, edit window closes on Sept 6

UPSSSC announces PET 2023 exam dates, edit window closes on Sept 6

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 04, 2023 02:35 PM IST

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam to be conducted on October 28 and October 29. Application edit window closes on September 6.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. As per the notification released by the commission, the UPSSC PET 2023 examination will be conducted on October 28 and October 29. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2023 registration process ended on August 30. The UPSSC PET 2023 application edit window will close on September 6. The release date of UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card will be released in due course of time.

UPSSSC PET 2023 application form: Know how to edit application

Visit the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “under Advt. No: 07-Exam/2023 start from 01/08/2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Login with your credentials

Edit the required fields

Review and save the application form

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam date notification is below:

