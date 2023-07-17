Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022. According to the notification, the examination will be conducted on August 27 from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates can check the notice on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time. UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main exam date out, to be held on Aug 27(PTI)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1262 vacancies of Junior Assistant.

Notification here

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the CJA Main 2022 admit card link

Key on your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON