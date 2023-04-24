Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC Forest Inspector Mains examination admit card released at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Forest Inspector Mains examination admit card released at upsssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Candidates can download their admit cards from official website upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Inspector Mains Examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill 701 vacancies of Forest Inspector.

The UP Main examination for the post of Forest Inspector will be conducted on April 30 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Direct link to download the admit card

UPSSSC Forest Guard admit card 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Advertisement number-06-Examination/2022, to download the admit card of the main examination of Forest Inspector Main Examination-(P.A.P.-2021)/06'

Key in your login details

The UPSSSC Forest Inspector admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
