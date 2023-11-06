UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key released at upsssc.gov.in, here's direct link
UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET answer key 2023). Candidates can check the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET answer key 2023) on October 28 and October 29.
Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for 2nd shift exam held on Oct 29
Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for first shift exam held on Oct 29
Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for 2nd shift exam held on Oct 28
Direct link to check UPSSSC PET answer key for first shift exam held on Oct 28
UPSSSC PET answer key 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
On the home page, click on answer key link
Select exam day and shift.
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates can raise objections till November 15. Candidates have to pay ₹100 per objection fee.
