News / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic exam 2024:Today last date to apply for 1002 post

UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic exam 2024:Today last date to apply for 1002 post

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 03, 2024 02:11 PM IST

UPSSSC to close Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023 application process today.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) will end the applictaion process for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023 today, March 3. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC announces end of application process for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
UPSSSC announces end of application process for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Pharmaceutical ( Ayurvedic) Main examination Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 based on PET 2023. Candidates who have obtained zero or less/negative scorecard will not be shortlisted for the Main examination.

Direct link to apply for UPSSSC pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023

UPSSSC Vacancy Details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 1002 vacancies, of which 448 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 291 for the Scheduled Cast category, 37 vacancies for Scheduled Tribe, 126 for Other Backward Classes, and 100 vacancies for Economically weaker section.

UPSSSC application fee: Candidates must pay 25 as an applictaion fee.

UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic exam 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Sunday, March 03, 2024
