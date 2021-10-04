Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPTET 2021 notification to be released today
competitive exams

UPTET 2021 notification to be released today

UPTET 2021 notification to be released today(Hindustan Times)
UPTET 2021 notification to be released today(Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The official notification of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be released today. The UPTET 2021 notification is likely to be released on https://updeled.gov.in/DefaultTET.aspx.

The UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28. This exam was scheduled to be held earlier but was postponed by the government due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The UPTET 2021 application forms will be available from October 7. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by October 25. The facility to deposit the fees will be open till October 26.

After the application forms are registered for the exam, admit cards will be issued to those candidates whose candidatures have been confirmed. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on November 17 through the official website.

After the exam is held, an official answer key will be released and candidates will be asked to challenge it. This facility will remain open from December 6 to 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uptet application
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out