UPTET Admit Card 2021 delayed, expected to be released in a day or two

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has delayed the release of UPTET Admit Card 2021. The admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test that was scheduled to release on January 12, 2022 has been postponed. The admit card will release in a day or two.

Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, "UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two."

The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Earlier the examination was conducted on November 28, 2021, which was cancelled by the state government after the recovery of question papers from 26 people arrested in five districts of the state hours before the exam.

UPTET for the primary level will be held at various exam centres across UP between 10 am and 12.30 pm followed by test for upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in the second shift.

(With inputs from K Sandeep Kumar from Prayagraj)