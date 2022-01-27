UPTET answer keys 2021 released at updeled.gov.in, here's link to download

UPTET answer keys 2021: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj on Thursday, January 27 released UPTET Answer Key 2021. Candidates can check UPTET answer keys through the official website of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on January 23, 2022, across the state. The preliminary answer answer key has been released today and the last date to raise objections is February 1. A special committee will go through the objections raised by candidates on February 21 and the final answer keys will be released on February 23.

After evaluation of the answer sheet based on the final answer keys, the result will be declared on February 25. To check the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>UPTET 2021 Primary answer key download link</strong>

<strong>UPTET 2021 Upper Primary answer key download link</strong>

UPTET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh on updeled.gov.in.

Click on UPTET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPTET Keys: Instructions on raising objections