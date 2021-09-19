Uttarakhand: UKPSC, other job application fees waived till March 31, 2022

The application fees of all Uttarakhand government recruitment bodies have been waived till March 31, 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM said.

In a tweet, originally in Hindi, the CM has said,”#COVID19 Keeping in view the adverse effect from the application fee till 31st March, 2022, to free the applicants from the cost of fees to be charged for the applications invited for recruitment by UKPSC, UKSSSC, UBTER, UKMSSB and other selection bodies of the state will not be taken.”

#COVID19 से पड़े प्रतिकूल प्रभाव को ध्यान में रखते हुए UKPSC, UKSSSC, UBTER, UKMSSB एवं राज्य की अन्य चयन संस्थाओं द्वारा भर्ती के लिए आमंत्रित आवेदन पत्रों हेतु लिए जाने वाले शुल्क के व्यय भार से आवेदकों को मुक्त करने हेतु 31 मार्च, 2022 तक आवेदन शुल्क नहीं लिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/oK06nmddIl — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 19, 2021

Candidates who apply for jobs in the state public service commission UKPSC, UKSSSC, UBTER, UKMSSB and in other selection bodies will not pay the application fees for recruitment held till March 31, 2022.

“Lakhs of candidates will benefit from this decision," the CM's tweet says.