VITEEE 2023 exam dates revised, notice available on viteee.vit.ac.in

Vellore Institute of Technology has revised VITEE 2023 exam dates. The new exam dates can be available on the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination that was schedule to be conducted from April 15 to 21, 2023 has been revised. The examination will be conducted from April 17 to April 23, 2023. The last date of receipt is March 31, 2023.

VITEEE 2023 exam: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates will have register online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on registration tab and enter the details.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details in the application form.

Once done, candidates will have to make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of VITEEE.

