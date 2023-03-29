Vellore Institute of Technology will close down the registration process for VITEEE 2023 on March 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2023 registration ends on March 31 at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here (Photo courtesy: VIT website)

VITEEE will be conducted from April 17 to 23, 2023 at designated centres across India and abroad. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates can appear only once for VITEEE. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions and one mark for right and 0 for the wrong answer. There will be a total of 125 questions divided into the section Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

VITEEE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click on VITEEE 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.