Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

VITREE January 2025: Registration date extended till November 27, apply at vit.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 26, 2024 02:18 PM IST

VITREE January 2025 registration date extended till November 27, 2024. The application link is available at vit.ac.in.

Vellore Institute of Technology has extended the registration date for VITREE January 2025. The last date to apply has been extended till November 27, 2024. Candidates can apply for Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination through the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.

VITREE January 2025: Registration date extended till November 27, link here
VITREE January 2025: Registration date extended till November 27, link here

VITREE—The January 2025 session will be held on December 7, 2024, in 28 cities across India. The examination will last two hours, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

JEE Main 2025 correction window opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, list of changes allowed

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions, with one mark for right and a '0' mark for the wrong answer. The question paper for Ph.D. will have 100 MCQs (Technical—70 questions; English communication skills—15; statistics and probability—15 questions), and the question paper for Direct Ph.D. will have 100 MCQs (Technical—80 questions; English communication skills—20 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

Direct link to apply for VITREE January 2025

VITREE January 2025: How to apply online

Candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.
  • Click on VITREE January 2025 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.
  • Register online and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1200/-. The payment should be made online.

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024: Where, how to check it when released

Selection will be based on the performance in the VITREE – January 2025 score, PG degree marks, research proposal, and personal interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VIT.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On