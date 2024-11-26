VITREE January 2025: Registration date extended till November 27, apply at vit.ac.in

Vellore Institute of Technology has extended the registration date for VITREE January 2025. The last date to apply has been extended till November 27, 2024. Candidates can apply for Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination through the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in. VITREE January 2025: Registration date extended till November 27, link here

VITREE—The January 2025 session will be held on December 7, 2024, in 28 cities across India. The examination will last two hours, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions, with one mark for right and a '0' mark for the wrong answer. The question paper for Ph.D. will have 100 MCQs (Technical—70 questions; English communication skills—15; statistics and probability—15 questions), and the question paper for Direct Ph.D. will have 100 MCQs (Technical—80 questions; English communication skills—20 questions). The question paper will be in English only.

VITREE January 2025: How to apply online

Candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in.

Click on VITREE January 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Register online and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1200/-. The payment should be made online.

Selection will be based on the performance in the VITREE – January 2025 score, PG degree marks, research proposal, and personal interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of VIT.